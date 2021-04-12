Dunwoody father remembered as hero for saving 3 people in FL riptide before death

A Dunwoody man sacrificed his own life to help pull struggling swimmers to safety, according to the man’s family and friends.
Michael Dye described, Kim McGrady, 54, was one of the most caring and humble people he’s ever met. The two had known each other for 20 years.
“If Kim were here watching this interview, I think he would be a little shy to call himself a hero,” Dye said. “He never wanted to talk about himself.”
McGrady and his family were vacationing on Miramar Beach near Panama City last Thursday when they heard people in distress in the water.
“They tried to initially form a human chain and bring people in but that wasn’t working,” Dye said.
Dye said McGrady was able to save three people but during his fourth rescue attempt got caught in a rip tide. Nearly a dozen people had to be rescued, according to Walton Couth Sheriff’s Office. McGrady and a 21-year-old Louisiana man died.
Ryan Doberstein helped pull at least one person from the water. He called the experience traumatic.
“I went out there with the boogie board and was just being pummeled with waves,” he said. “There’s multiple times when I was pulling in my guy, I had to choose between his life and my life.”
Single red flags were in place warning beachgoers of high surf or dangerous conditions. Though people can swim if there is a red flag, it can become problematic even for strong swimmers. Two red flags mean no swimming, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Dye said it’s not surprising one of the last acts his friend carried out was one of selflessness – and for complete strangers.
“He always lived life with a purpose and always wanted to be helping people,” he said. “In hindsight, I wish my friend was here.”
Dye said McGrady’s wife and two children are leaning on their faith to get them through this difficult time. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday. McGrady’s organs will also be donated.
TRENDING STORIES:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.