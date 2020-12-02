Multiple fire crews battled a blaze at a residence on 2600 block of Fountainbleau Drive in Dunwoody.
Neighbors say they heard an explosion inside the home before it became engulfed with flames Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. As a precaution, through traffic was blocked.
