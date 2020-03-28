DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Dunwoody's Mayor Lynn Deutsch announced a shelter-in-place order for all residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The order will be in effect starting Saturday through April 15, or until it is rescinded or amended by the Dunwoody City Council.
“This is our strongest statement yet in demonstrating how important it is that we work together to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of our residents and businesses are already doing exactly what’s in this order to protect their families and neighbors, but we want to be clearer about what’s expected," said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
The order allows people to engage in outdoor activities, like walking, running and bicycling, as long as they “maintain social distancing of at least six feet” from those outside of their family or household.
Individuals may also leave their residence for the following essential activities:
• To go to work at any business allowed to remain open.
• To engage in activities essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members or partners or significant others (including, but not limited to, pets). This includes obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
• To obtain necessary services, supplies or food for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others. This includes groceries, pet supplies, household products and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
• To care for a family member or pet in another household.
“Please do not be alarmed by this. You can continue to pick up dinner and go to the grocery store, pharmacy and hardware store. I want to encourage everyone to buy normal quantities of toilet paper, milk and medicine to help ensure that there is enough for everyone," Mayor Deutsch added.
For more details and a helpful list of questions and answers click here.
