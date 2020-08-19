DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Dunwoody joins a growing list of Georgia cities issuing mask requirements to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that requires the use of masks or face coverings in public places and consenting businesses.

“Masks are already required in Dunwoody City Hall, Municipal Court and other city-owned buildings, and most businesses in Dunwoody require customers to wear masks, as well,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “This new ordinance reaffirms our commitment to protect employees in customer-facing positions.”

Exemptions to the mask requirement include: