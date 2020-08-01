DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dunwoody neighborhood started Saturday with an unwelcome sight, as a water main break was sending water shooting through a nearby tree.
According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the water main break occurred at 2376 N Peachtree Way.
DeKalb County crews arrived on the scene to repair the issue, though they were unsure of an ETA for the repair. There is no word as of yet as to how many homes will be affected during the repair process.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.