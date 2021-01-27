Dunwoody Police need the public's help identifying a man in connection with multiple burglaries in the area.
According to Dunwoody Police, the person of interest is wanted after several townhouses were burglarized off of Townsend Lane in Dunwoody last Saturday. Police said the suspect may have left in a vehicle that was driven by a woman.
If you have any information, call Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6934 or submit a crime tip to www.dunwoodypolice.com
