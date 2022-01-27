DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A sergeant with Dunwoody Police was arrested for driving under the influence Tuesday.
At approximately 11:55 p.m., Sgt. Robert Parsons was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sumac Drive in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody Police Officers responded to the scene and after determining that one of DPD's officers were involved in the crash, the Georgia State Patrol was asked to investigate.
Parsons was off duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle.
Once the investigation was complete, the Georgia State Patrol arrested Sgt. Parsons and charged him with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving in Roadways Laned for Traffic.
Parsons is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. He was immediately placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.
Once the Internal Affairs investigation is completed, a Pre-Adverse Action Hearing will be scheduled to determine the disciplinary outcome, based on the findings of the investigation.
“Although innocent until proven guilty is the foundation of our legal system, I am greatly concerned that it appears like one of the leaders of our department made a terrible choice to drink and drive. As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of our officer,” said Chief Grogan. Further questions regarding the facts and circumstances of the crash or arrest of Sergeant Parsons should be directed to the Georgia State Patrol.
