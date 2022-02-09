DUNWOODY , Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews responded to a 12-inch water main break at Dunwoody Club Dr. at Spalding Drive Wednesday.
Watershed management warned customers that water service may temporarily affect 50 homes and 4 hydrants, which it did for several hours.
The water main break is under control at this time.
Water service was restored to customers.
