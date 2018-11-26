Dunwoody, GA (CBS46) It's been five months since family and friends of Tara Lecky last last saw her, but efforts to locate the missing woman have not come to an end.
Tara went missing on June 15 when she jumped out of a car and fled into the woods near the intersection of N. Peachtree Road and Cotillion Drive. Her family was in the process of transporting her to a medical facility for unspecified assistance.
Dunwoody Police say local hospitals, attorneys, associates and family have been notified of Tara's missing status, still no one has seen or heard from her.
She is described as a black female of lighter complexion, is 5'2", weighs around 160 lbs. and has brown hair.
Anyone with information of her location is asked to contact police.
