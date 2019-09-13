HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A case of alleged credit card fraud resulting in a $1,000 theft lead police to a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man from Gainesville.
Police say Alize Mone Watson and Tristain Hunter Williams are allegedly behind numerous unauthorized transactions found on credit card statements belonging to a 79-year-old woman.
The victim alerted authorities to the charges and an investigation was opened on September 9th. Investigators were able to determine that Watson and Williams allegedly made unauthorized purchases between April 1 and September 12. To add insult to injury, police say Williams is related to the victim.
Both suspects were taken into custody at Watson's Summit Street residence. They are being held on $4,600 bone; they are both charged with exploitation of a disabled/elderly person.
