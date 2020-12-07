A duo caught on camera nabbing packages from a Henry County home is now wanted by police. However, identifying the suspects is not as simple as looking at playback of the footage.
Instead, police are hoping the public may recognize the man and woman.
The duo was captured on camera around 5:30 p.m. Monday while snatching several packages from a home on Lakefront Drive in McDonough.
The holiday grinches then fled in their silver sedan. Anyone with any information or identification of the persons involved in the theft, please contact Detective Sergeant Nick Roberts (770) 288-7343.
