ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a brazen robbery ended in a shooting at a popular Atlanta mall on Saturday.
Around noon, a Macy’s employee went to her car in the first floor parking deck at Lenox Square Mall when she was approached by two, armed, black men who attempted to rob her at gunpoint.
The employee was shot during the robbery attempt and she was reported alert, conscious and breathing when transported for treatment.
An APD spokesperson says, "This robbery attempt in broad daylight, at the height of the holiday shopping season when APD and the mall have increased security at and around the mall, is an appalling and brazen criminal act that will be dealt with swiftly. Our investigators are already on scene working to identify the suspects."
During a press conference, officials described the two suspects to be juvenile and were last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and a blue hoodie. Authorities, released two surveillance images of the suspects fleeing the scene, if you have any information about their whereabouts please contact Atlanta Police Department.
