LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., (CBS46) – Firefighters responded to a home fire in Gwinnett County Sunday morning.
The 911 caller advised it was the third building on the right at the intersection of Maltbie Street NW and N Perry Street NW was engulfed in flames.
The caller reported smoke and flames visible with vehicles in the driveway.
They were unsure if anyone was home.
Crews arrived on scene in the 100 block of Maltbie Street NW and found heavy fire through the roof of a single-story duplex and were able to mitigate the flames within minutes.
Firefighters immediately checked to see if anyone was home and located a woman that came to the door in the unit on the left side of the building.
A walkaround was completed while fire attack hose lines were rapidly deployed to the front door.
A tree and power line in the rear of the duplex were found down, prompting notification to all crew members of the electrical hazard.
Upon entry through a window in the unit on the right side, firefighters located fire in the rear of the structure and heavy involvement throughout the attic space.
The building sustained heavy fire damage throughout the attic space with water damage throughout the rest of the building. No injuries were reported at the scene.
Crews said the fire started in the attic area.
Due to the location of the smoke and flames in the attic, the alarm did not activate. The occupant of the unit on the right was not home at the time of the fire and returned home after being notified by neighbors. Both adults were displaced due to the damage and requested temporary assistance from the American Red Cross.
The duplex is owned and operated by the Lawrenceville Housing Authority who was notified and sent a representative to the scene.
