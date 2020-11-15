AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Dustin Johnson capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.
He shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket.
He also broke by two shots the Masters scoring record at 20-under 268.
The Masters in November that had no fans also had no drama. Johnson made sure of that.
Along the way, he buried memories of past majors that went wrong when he was atop the leaderboard.
Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second. Tiger Woods shot a 10 on the 12th hole.
