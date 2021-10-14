HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An employee at Dutchtown Middle School on Mitchell Road in Hampton in Henry County has been arrested, according to school officials.
At this time, it is unknown why the employee was arrested. The employee was reportedly arrested late Wednesday. School district officials placed the employee on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. The school district also says that it will assist law enforcement with their investigation as needed.
A campus message was sent to parents and guardians about the arrest. The message warned parents they may see the arrest in the news and advised parents they are taking the arrest seriously.
The school district says it can not reveal addition information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.