ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An e-scooter rider will have to face the music after being cited during an accident Thursday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, the rider was found at fault for the collision involving a vehicle.
Despite having to deal with a citation, the rider did not suffer life-threatening injuries. As a precaution the individual was transported to Grady Hospital for back pain.
