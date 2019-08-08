Scooter ban in Smyrna
Scooter ban in Smyrna

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An e-scooter rider will have to face the music after being cited during an accident Thursday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, the rider was found at fault for the collision involving a vehicle.

Despite having to deal with a citation, the rider did not suffer life-threatening injuries. As a precaution the individual was transported to Grady Hospital for back pain.

