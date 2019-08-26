ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- City officials from a swath of departments, along with the public, gathered to hear the latest in scooter data & proposals at a town hall meeting in Atlanta.
The city's fire department not holding back on addressing the increase of scooter-related injuries.
"Scooter incidents jumped from 42 to 116, which is up 176 percent, and continued to increase 116 to 190 from calendar year 2018 to august 2019," said Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief EMS Jimmy Gittens.
2019 has seen Atlanta top the list of most e-scooter related deaths in the country.
The Aug. 26th meeting highlighted the mayor's need to make executive orders to halt the number of deaths.
The office of mobility and planning said various new procedures were being considered such as, limiting the amount of scooter companies allowed to operate in the city, and the number of scooters each company has in the street.
The overall safety of anyone on Atlanta streets, no matter the mode of transport, is the ultimate goal.
The public voiced anger over the lack of e-scooter policing.
"I haven't heard anyone speak about the sidewalk violations and how anyone is going to address the sidewalk violations," said a member of the public.
APD reported over 300 warnings and citations had been handed out in 2019. Slower speeds for cars in the city were also regularly spoken about by officials and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.