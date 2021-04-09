Bird scooters are set to return to the city of the Decatur this spring.
“This will put us on a map and will hopefully bring more people to come and visit!” said local Sonia Miller.
“it’s getting warm outside this is the perfect time!”, Katrina Northington chimed in.
E-scooters are now able to live up to the expectations of city regulations putting safety first; Lime scooters being the first to apply and be approved.
“At that time Lime was the only one to submit their permit application they came on site and they were able to operate here for a few good months.” said Decatur Operations Analyst Ash Kumar.
“Even though I did enjoy riding it people would leave it in the parking lot… hanging out there… so hopefully with the safety classes people can be more mindful when they’re riding it” Northington said.
Bird now offering new programs to meet those needs:
- Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders
- Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel
- Free scooter safety School teaching riders how to turn, maintain your speed, and look for blind spots.
- Free helmets to active riders
“The idea is that this complements public transit options and also may be reduces the number of car trips an individual or family would make.” Kumar said.
“With all the traffic... it will help a lot with air pollution... you know it just makes it easier to get around especially in the summertime. Now that the state is open,” Miller said.
