MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bowlers in Georgia headed to the lanes for the first time in weeks were eager to strike out Friday.
“We were out here at 3 o’clock when it opened,” said David Glasser a recreational bowler who was at Bowlero in Marietta when it opened.
“We’ve been talking about it for a long time and we were finally able to get our fix in today,” said Steven Kornbluh who bowled with Mr. Glasser, and is an amateur bowler of 11 years.
Still, many bowling alleys chose not open despite Governor Brian Kemp's green light to do so.
But Bowlero on the other hand opened its doors to the delight of those seeking any distraction from the pandemic.
“We need something to do, you know what I’m saying? We been on quarantine stuck in the house, so it’ll be nice to get out.” said Corderenn Jones who moved to Marietta during the pandemic.
Bowling alleys were included by Gov. Kemp on Monday as some of the first businesses allowed to reopen. Baffled, many asked why.
“Outside of Atlanta these bowling alleys are a big revenue generator so that’s a big taxation issue for local communities,” said CBS46 political analyst Rashad Richey, PHD.
Bowlero lists on its website, and inside its centers, a number of new safety precautions the centers have employed.
Customers say they feel their safety won’t be compromised.
“We feel if we practice what we should practice to keep ourselves safe and everybody else do the same thing, then everybody should be safe,” said Terry Jones who has lived in Marietta for 10 years.
The ally’s neighbor though, is not so sure now is the right time to bowl.
“I’m glad that we’re getting close but I think we should have probably waited just a little bit longer,” said Alan Polson who owns Mr. Transmission Marietta which sits in the same lot as Bowlero.
