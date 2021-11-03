Braves fans line up for World Series Championship merchandise

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Despite brisk temperatures, Atlanta Braves fans formed a line Wednesday morning to snag World Series Championship memorabilia.

Dozens of people filled Dick’s Sporting Goods at Cumberland Mall the moment doors opened at 7 a.m.

Some fans said they stood in line for more than 30 minutes to be one of the first to search through the supply.

The store opened with boxes full of t-shirts, hoodies, mini-baseball bats, hats and more. Some items were even sold out in less than an hour.

Prices for World Series Championship gear range from $7.99 to $140.

Bennet Alsher, a lifelong Braves fan, said he wanted to get a few items for his family. He took his family to cheer on the Braves at Truist Park during the regular season.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Alsher said. “I got stuff for my wife, my twin daughters and my grandson.”

Despite spending at least $40 on each World Series Championship t-shirt, he said being decked out in Braves swag will remind him of the historic win. 

“Cost is not an option. It’s worth it,” Alsher said. “It may not happen again in my lifetime.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods says fans can also get their gear using the retailer’s Contactless Curbside Pickup Service.

All Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Atlanta are selling the official World Series apparel to excited Braves fans. 

Because of the high demand, employees from the retail company said they’re planning to restock items daily.

Meanwhile, Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Atlanta are selling official Atlanta Braves World Series Locker Room apparel.

Items include:

  • World Series Champs Locker Room Tees
  • World Series Champs Locker Room Hoodies
  • World Series Nike Champs Celebration Tees
  • World Series Champs hats and beanies
  • World Series Champs novelty items including pennants, decals & can coolers

For more information, visit their websites.

