ATLANTA (CBS46) — Despite brisk temperatures, Atlanta Braves fans formed a line Wednesday morning to snag World Series Championship memorabilia.
Dozens of people filled Dick’s Sporting Goods at Cumberland Mall the moment doors opened at 7 a.m.
The doors to Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Cumberland Mall just opened at 7 am. People were waiting in line and now they’re on the inside snagging #WorldSeries Championship merchandise. #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Ipkw9IXgMV— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) November 3, 2021
Some fans said they stood in line for more than 30 minutes to be one of the first to search through the supply.
This morning — all boxes were FULL! Let’s just say…some of them were emptied in 30 minutes 😳 …don’t say I didn’t warn you! #WorldSeries #BattleATL @DICKS near Cumberland Mall @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/10UDjikKal— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) November 3, 2021
The store opened with boxes full of t-shirts, hoodies, mini-baseball bats, hats and more. Some items were even sold out in less than an hour.
Prices for World Series Championship gear range from $7.99 to $140.
Bennet Alsher, a lifelong Braves fan, said he wanted to get a few items for his family. He took his family to cheer on the Braves at Truist Park during the regular season.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Alsher said. “I got stuff for my wife, my twin daughters and my grandson.”
Despite spending at least $40 on each World Series Championship t-shirt, he said being decked out in Braves swag will remind him of the historic win.
“Cost is not an option. It’s worth it,” Alsher said. “It may not happen again in my lifetime.”
Dick’s Sporting Goods says fans can also get their gear using the retailer’s Contactless Curbside Pickup Service.
All Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Atlanta are selling the official World Series apparel to excited Braves fans.
Because of the high demand, employees from the retail company said they’re planning to restock items daily.
Meanwhile, Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Atlanta are selling official Atlanta Braves World Series Locker Room apparel.
Items include:
- World Series Champs Locker Room Tees
- World Series Champs Locker Room Hoodies
- World Series Nike Champs Celebration Tees
- World Series Champs hats and beanies
- World Series Champs novelty items including pennants, decals & can coolers
For more information, visit their websites.
