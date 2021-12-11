MOUNT BERRY, Ga. (CBS46) — The bald eagles at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, are back in the news. It appears that they currently have two eggs in their nest.
WATCH THE EAGLE NEST BELOW
The eagles were first spotted on the main campus in a tall pine tree near the main entrance in March 2012. The college set up a camera and eggs were produced in late December or early January. That spring, two eaglets successfully fledged.
During the 2013-14 season, the college established a Facebook page for the eagles and added another camera. It has livestreamed the eagles nest 24/7 since then. The eagles captured the attention of viewers and media around the world and hundreds of people can be found watching the eagles at almost any time of the day or night.
Berry added a third camera in 2014.
The eagles have laid multiple eggs throughout the years and 10 of the eaglets have fledged. The last eaglet to fledge was in 2018. Since, non of the eaglets have survived.
The current pair of eggs were laid on Dec. 5 and 8. It generally takes about 35 days for chicks to emerge. After than, it takes about 10 to 14 weeks for an eaglet to fledge or fly away from the nest. Once they have fledged, they will stick around for about 4 to 5 weeks until they are big and strong enough to be on their own. Only about 50% of bald eagle chicks will survive their first year.
