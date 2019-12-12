BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new way to get to work and home is open for hundreds of thousands of DeKalb County neighbors near Brookhaven.
It is the Peachtree Creek Greenway trail, a mile-long trail linking Buford Highway to Clairmont Road and the jobs at Corporate Square. If you drive over North Druid Hills Road, you'll spot the trail between locally famous landmarks of the FBI, CDC, The Salvation Army and the Pink Pony Strip Club.
Of course the trail bridges more divides than salvation and naked ladies. It's a connection to the BeltLine, to the Path400 in Buckhead, and even the Silver Comet trail to Alabama.
The ribbon cutting was a happy scramble of hundreds of supporters, elected officials and bicycle riders in vivid spandex. Burke Brennan, Brookhaven public spokesman, was fired up as he asked attendees if they were ready.
"One, two, three, snip!" he exclaimed.
In the crowd of celebrants, two women beamed because their lives are changing right now. This trail means a new way of getting to work. One is Abbie Spencer, a chiropractor living in Buckhead who practices with a yoga teacher at their shop called AVO on Clairmont Road.
Elissa Albert says, "I've actually stopped biking this year because of how dangerous it is on the streets with the cars."
"This patch goes right behind our office. Allows us to get to work safely on bikes, rather than having to drive," said a gleeful Abbie Spencer.
The trail is
proof of the attractiveness of Brookhaven's new city government. Voted a city just seven years ago with a promise to create more green space and parks, the leadership in Brookhaven is pleased that two thousand new residents agreed to join the city this week.
LaVista Park neighbors between LaVista Road and North Druid Hills say they think they'll get better services from Brookhaven than DeKalb County.
A reflective Brookhaven council member John Park is glad the trail is built so well and looks so good, particularly for American newcomers on Buford Highway.
"I came here as an immigrant when I was 6,. I know what it is like to not have the means to have nice things around them," said Park. "It's for them. and it means something."
It also means something to the PATH foundation. This first greenway mile of a planned 15 miles adds to 300 miles already built across Atlanta by Ed McBrayer's non-profit group.
"We'll be here for the second mile, the third mile...," said McBrayer.
