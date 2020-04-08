ATLANTA (CBS46) From the devastating death toll in Albany, to the cases throughout Metro Atlanta, new numbers show that the coronavirus is hitting Black communities the hardest. The problem, however, is there is very limited data being collected and even less data being reported out of Georgia, unlike some other states whose reports spotlight stark disparities between Black patients and patients of other races and ethnicities battling COVID-19.
“Right now, in the absence of demographic data, I see it as a blind approach to dealing with the crisis in our community,” said former Fulton County commission member John Eaves, PhD.
According to a report by ProPublica, Black communities across the country have exponentially higher rates of contraction and death from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the report, which last tabulated numbers Friday morning, Black patients in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, made up early half of the county’s 945 cases and 81% of deaths. The county is only 26% Black.
In Michigan, Black Patients made up 35% of cases and 40% of deaths. Detroit is the hotbed. In Louisiana, 40% of deaths happened in Orleans Parish, which is majority Black.
Before the numbers in other states were available, Eaves began holding weekly virtual town hall meetings calling on state health officials to collect and release data on how the novel coronavirus is impacting minorities.
“It’s inexcusable and it’s borderline irresponsible for that data to not be collected on the local level so that decisions can be made by the state officials, local officials and ultimately federal officials,” Eaves told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
Tuesday morning the Georgia Department of Public Health released its breakdown of coronavirus cases by race for the first time to CBS46. The initial data shows that Black patients lead in coronavirus cases and deaths in Georgia as well.
Tuesday morning the Georgia Department of Public Health released its breakdown of coronavirus cases by race for the first time to CBS46. The initial data shows that Black patients lead in coronavirus cases and deaths in Georgia as well.
Confirmed Cases Deaths
White: 1223 88
Black: 1313 104
Other Race: 152 7
Unknown Race: 5445 108
The striking number is depicted in the “unknown race” race category where there are 5,445 cases and 108 deaths not attributed to any race.
“There are more unknowns than there are knowns, and we need to do a better job of recording,” family medicine physician Dr. Barabara Joy Jones told Mason.
A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Health tells CBS46 that the many patients are listed as having an unknown race because race information was not filled out on the electronic form during treatment. The DPH is now faced with the massive task of going back over the cases to try to find out racial and ethnic information that was omitted.
"We do need to send a reminder to our providers or whoever it is that is there, that filling out every part of the form is important," Jones said. "We need to know the breakdown in the numbers. It’s important to us and how we give care to our patients," Jones said.
The numbers are shocking for many but not surprising.
African-Americans are often at higher risk of adverse medical conditions due to pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and sometimes obesity. The conditions, coupled with difficulty accessing adequate healthcare, further disadvantage Black communities.
Jones said that minorities are also more exposed to the novel coronavirus as they comprise a significant number of the "essential workforce" who do not have the advantage of working from home during the shelter-in-place period.
Eaves says collecting the numbers are only a start. He explains that the numbers must be utilized to transfer or allocate resources to the disadvantaged community groups in order to curtail the occurrences of the deadly virus.
"The numbers in themselves are good, but the qualitative, the contextual, the background that gives us a more complete picture of what is happening in our communities," Eaves said.
He has written a letter to Georgia's Public Heath Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey asking for more comprehensive reporting.
"We collected this information when there was the Zika virus," Eaves told CBS46. "We collected this when there was tuberculosis, and an outbreak in our homeless shelters. We collected this data when we were trying to deal with HIV in our communities so this information has been done."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, on a teleconference call Tuesday, stated that she has requested a demographic breakdown of state and local coronavirus numbers, but has not yet received the information.
CBS46 requested racial demographic coronavirus data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday. The CDC spokesperson said the data is still being compiled and will hopefully be released this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.