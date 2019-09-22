DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A fatal accident on I-20 around 3 a.m. Sunday had traffic in the westbound lanes near Highway 92 shutdown until after 9 a.m.
According to authorities, a red mustang lost control while traveling on I-20 and crashed into a wooded area.
The Douglas County Fire Department arrived at the scene, and they positioned a ladder truck at an angle in the slow lanes to help block oncoming traffic.
A tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the ladder truck killing the driver of the tractor-trailer.
No firefighters were hurt.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
