HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to clear a crash along the southbound lanes of I-75, one of three to close the highway in various stretches this morning.
Right now, the roadway is closed at SR 138 as crews clear a crash involving two cars and one truck in a wooded area along the shoulder of the road. GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 9:45 a.m.
Right now, traffic is being diverted off of the roadway at the SR 138 exit and a huge backup is reported.
No word on injuries.
Another crash on SB I-75 involving multiple vehicles forced the closure of the highway at Hudson Bridge Road, also in Henry County.
Not many details are known about what happened but GDOT says three cars and two trucks were involved.
No word on injuries.
Not long after that crash, another wreck happened along the southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County near Gresham Road. It involved four cars and one truck but was quickly cleared. It did manage to stall early morning traffic for a short time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
