Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to an Easter blaze near Craig Drive NE in Buford on Sunday around 3:00 a.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-story home.
There are no injuries, and no one was home at the time, but there is heavy damage to the home.
The cause is unknown and under investigation.
The homeowner was contacted and came to the scene to speak with firefighters and the investigator, say fire officials.
