WINDER, Ga. (CBS46) -- An explosion rocked a neighborhood in Winder in the middle of the night.
Winder Police said residents were awakened at around 3:00 a.m. to the sound of a loud explosion on Holly Drive between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.
Police said someone set off some explosive material near a mailbox, causing significant damage to a car nearby.
Several homes in the area also sustained shattered windows, however no injuries are reported.
Police are working to find those responsible and what led up to the explosion.
