BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Friday morning, firefighters rushed to a massive fire in unincorporated Buford.
Around 4:53 a.m. fire crew members were dispatched after a report of a fire alarm activated at the Carcoustics warehouse on Thompson Mill Road.
Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke billowing inside the large industrial warehouse. They found an active fire burning in a row of pallet racks. Additional units were called to scene to help battle the fire. Moments later, crews extinguished the blaze; however, the fire caused extensive damage to the bulk of the storage material.
According to Fire Investigators, the fire appeared to be accidental and was sparked by an exothermic reaction due to compressed styrofoam material used in the production process.
There was no one at the business when the fire erupted and no injuries were reported, officials said.
