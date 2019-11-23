LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lawrenceville home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported that a neighbor's house was on fire and firefighters immediately rushed to the home on the 700 block of Ashland Park Way SE in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Upon arrival, crew members found the blaze venting through the roof of the one-story house just above the garage. Firefighters had to use an alternate plan to battle the flames due to the roof collapsing. In a matter of minutes, crews were able to extinguish the massive fire.
According to officials, firefighters evacuated the neighboring homes and checked those homes for fire spread from the radiant heat.
Crews then entered the home once the flames were under control. During the investigation, the home was found to be vacant and no injuries were reported.
Officials told CBS46 that the home was vacant due to ongoing renovations by the owner. After further investigation, fire investigators have determined the fire originated from an HVAC unit in the attic space. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, authorities say.
The house fire remains under investigation.
