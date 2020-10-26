DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish an early morning fire at a Dekalb County hotel.
Crews said the fire broke out on a vacant side of Oyo Hotel in Decatur just after midnight, forcing more than 40 people to evacuate.
No guests were staying in the rooms nearby, however guests told CBS46's Astrid Martinez that due to renovations, many rooms did not have smoke detectors leaving little time to save their belongings and forcing them to alert each other.
No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross came out to assist displaced guests.
This is an ongoing investigation.
