CUMMING, Ga (CBS46) -- An early morning house fire in Cumming claimed the lives of 2 kids Saturday.
Forsyth County firefighters were called to 2015 Apple Valley Court around 3 a.m.
According to Chief Barry Head with Forsyth County Fire and Rescue, when firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.
The kids that were killed in the fire were 9 years-old and 12 years-old.
There was a third person in the house at the time of the fire. That person escaped without injury.
No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.
No cause has been determined for the fire. It is under investigation.
