ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early voting is underway in Georgia and people are already heading to the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential preference primary.
This is the first test for Georgia with the $104 million-dollar investment in equipment. When voters get to the polls they will be trying out the brand new machines. The machines have large screens and will still be touchscreen, but the difference is when you are done, voters have to make sure they print their ballots.
“At the end of casting ballot, you will print [your] ballot and then scan and that’s when your vote is counted," said Fulton County Election Director Rich Barron.
Election Day is Tuesday, Mar. 24 in Georgia. You can find out where to vote in your county in the database or on the My Voter Page (MVP) website: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Here are some important dates to remember:
Early Voting: Mar. 2 through Mar. 20.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Friday, Mar. 20
Deadline to return completed absentee ballot: Monday, Mar. 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.