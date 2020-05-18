ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Social distancing will be a top priority Monday as early voting gets underway in Georgia for the combined Presidential and General Primary Elections.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, voters will notice some changes at polling sites. They’ll use hand sanitizer when they check in, and they’ll be required to stand six feet away from others.
Poll workers will wear masks and gloves. They’ll clean touchscreens or stylus pens between each use.
In some counties, poll workers will ask voters to wait in their cars until it’s their turn to vote.
Click here to find out where to take part in early voting in your county.
