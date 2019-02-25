LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Hundreds of people have already voted for or against a transit referendum that would extend MARTA into Gwinnett County.
“We've never had this much early voting this soon before so I don't really have anything to compare it to,” said Gwinnett County Elections Director Lynn Ledford.
By 4 p.m. on Monday, more than 700 people had cast their vote and more than 800 absentee ballots had been issued.
The proposal calls for extending MARTA from the Doraville station in Dekalb County to a location off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The proposal would also add additional MARTA buses throughout the county. A one-cent sales tax would pay for it.
“I ride it to the Doraville, then my husband will come and pick me up,” said Francesca Kennedy.
Many, like Kennedy, are in favor of bringing MARTA to Gwinnett County.
“I will vote for it,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson. “I think they should expand it.”
Paige Havens with 'Go Gwinnett,' a committee working on the passage of the referendum said she believes MARTA is such a polarizing issue because some people don't like change.
“I think it's just Gwinnett can no longer can be that sleepy bedroom community anymore,” she said.
But many are against expanding MARTA. Some argue they shouldn't have to pay for something they don't use.
“It's not inconvenient driving down here,” said Crystal Chambers. “It's actually a nice drive. I live closer to Mall of Georgia so it's not that bad of a drive.”
From February 25 until March 2, you can vote early at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections office located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
Additional voting locations will open on March 4, 2019.
For more information, visit Gwinnett County’s website.
