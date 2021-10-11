ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you haven't registered to vote yet, today is the last day to do it.
In less than 30 days away, several Georgia cities and counties will cast their ballot for new leadership. In Atlanta, a mayoral seat and a number of City Council seats at stake.
ARE YOU ELIGIBLE?
Here's some of the ways you can make sure you are eligible to vote:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a legal resident of a Georgia county.
- Be at least 17-and-a-half-years-old to register and 18 by Nov. 2.
- Ensure you are not currently service a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
- Ensure you have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
REGISTERING TO VOTE
Next, you'll want to register to vote or double check that you are registered to vote in the state of Georgia. To do that, click here and enter your information.
Online
If you're not registered to vote, you can do so through the online portal. To use the Online Voter Registration System you must have a valid driver’s license or state ID card issued by GA Department of Driver Services (DDS).
By Mail
You can also register to vote by printing this application and mailing it to the Secretary of State's office at PO Box 105325 Atlanta, GA 30348.
You should receive an acknowledgment within two to four weeks after submitting or mailing your registration. Please contact your local county registration office if you have not received any information from them by then.
Please note: You are not officially registered to vote until this application is approved.
In-Person
Eligible Georgia residents can also attend a DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) "Registered and Ready" event, where organizers will help with registration, provide polling information and answer questions ahead of November's election.
Attendees will also be able to register to vote, update their registration, request an absentee ballot and verify their polling place.
The event will run Monday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VRE’s main office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
“Registered and Ready” is an outdoor event and is open to the public. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks or proper face coverings.
Requesting an absentee ballot
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 29. Request your ballot here.
MAKE SURE YOU KNOW WHEN TO VOTE
Knowing when to vote is just as important as registering for it. Here's a list of important dates you'll need to know when making your vote count.
To check where you need to go to cast your vote on election day, click here.
WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING ON ELECTION DAY?
As voting day nears, you'll want to start thinking of how you want to vote. In Georgia, voters have the ability to vote in-person on election day, in-person before election day or by mail.
Voting in-person on election day
- Plan to be at your designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- Locate your polling place by clicking here and entering your information. This will vary by county.
- Bring a government-issued photo ID
- If you cannot show proper ID, plan to vote on a provisional ballot.
- Avoid clothes that shows support for a political candidate, shows the name of the candidate or bears a slogan/saying that promotes your candidate. Georgia state law bans campaigning within 150 feet of a polling location, to include attire.
Voting in-person before election day
- Early voting can be done at any time before Nov. 2.
- Fill-out your ballot and drop it off at a verified drop box.
- Or locate your assigned early polling location by clicking here.
Voting by mail
- Request an absentee ballot here. You can submit the application via mail, e-mail, or fax.
- Your absentee ballot should come with a return address. Mail your completed ballot to the designated address listed.
Please note: All absentee ballots must arrive at your county's election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information on voting, click here.
