ATLANTA (CBS46) — As lines wrapped around buildings, Atlantans were out in force on the last day of early voting for the next mayor to make sure their vote counts.
“I think voting is important, so I always make it a point to vote in every election even if there are more minor issues,” said Elizabeth Bixler, who had just cast her vote.
You've got less than 2hrs to cast your vote during early voting for the next Atlanta mayor. Buckhead library has a decent line but others I visited such as the CT Martin Rec Center are a breeze to get through. @cbs46 #earlyvoting #gapol pic.twitter.com/qhFrxmvbjs— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 29, 2021
Polls have shown that Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed are front runners. Those polls also indicating many are undecided.
But voters out Friday disagreed.
“When people say I’m undecided, you’ve already made up your mind, you just don’t want anyone else to know,” said Ramona Battle, a 60 year old born and raised in Atlanta.
Crime has been at the top of the agenda for candidates and voters.
“What we hear about consistently, all over the city, is the constant rise in brazen crime is on everybody’s mind,” said mayoral candidate Sharon Gay, before she cast her vote. “Everybody wants to feel safe in their neighborhoods, going to work, going to school.”
While others feeling the socioeconomics is the key issue.
“No one is talking about a socioeconomic shift moving residents out of poverty into our working middle class,” said Mayoral Candidate Antonio Brown, before he cast his vote. “And then lifting up our working middle class.”
Two voters CBS46 spoke to had only made up their minds 24 hours before heading to the polls.
“I made my decision yesterday because basically I wasn’t going to vote, but then after listening to my brother-in-law and thinking about it I said no I need to get out,” Battle said.
Corruption investigations into former Mayor Reed’s administrators and Antonio Brown’s federal indictment charges has at often marred their campaigns. Voters said that’s not an issue.
“Everybody has skeletons in their closets, so nobody really cares about your personal life if it doesn’t affect what you’re trying to do for community and the city of Atlanta,” Battle said.
