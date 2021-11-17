ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Polls opened for early voting for Fulton County's mayoral candidates, as well as other city leaders Wednesday morning.
The race that most will have their eyes on is the mayoral run-off between Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens.
But, it is also up to voters to decide who will run both Fairburn and the city of South Fulton, amongst a few other cities.
WEEKDAY VOTING:
Nov. 17 – Nov. 24
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
SATURDAY VOTING:
Nov. 20
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
SUNDAY VOTING:
Nov. 21
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For details on your voting locations, click here.
To see if you are eligible to vote, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.