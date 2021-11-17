Georgia Voting

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Polls opened for early voting for Fulton County's mayoral candidates, as well as other city leaders Wednesday morning. 

The race that most will have their eyes on is the mayoral run-off between Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens. 

But, it is also up to voters to decide who will run both Fairburn and the city of South Fulton, amongst a few other cities.  

WEEKDAY VOTING:

Nov. 17 – Nov. 24

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SATURDAY VOTING:

Nov. 20

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 

SUNDAY VOTING:

Nov. 21

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For details on your voting locations, click here

To see if you are eligible to vote, click here

