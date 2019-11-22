Voting booth
Source: WGCL

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Early voting for the Fulton County general municipal election runoff will begin on Monday.

The early voting period will run through Wednesday. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Elections will be held on December 3 and is for municipal races in College Park, Roswell and Johns Creek.

Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Here are a list of polling locations in Fulton County:

College Park Historical Building

3675 Auditorium Way

College Park, GA 30337

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell City Hall

38 Hill Street

Roswell, GA 30075

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park GA 30349

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.