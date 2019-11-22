FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Early voting for the Fulton County general municipal election runoff will begin on Monday.
The early voting period will run through Wednesday. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Elections will be held on December 3 and is for municipal races in College Park, Roswell and Johns Creek.
Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Here are a list of polling locations in Fulton County:
College Park Historical Building
3675 Auditorium Way
College Park, GA 30337
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell City Hall
38 Hill Street
Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.