ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Ready or not, the early voting period for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary begins on Monday!
The primary will take place on Tuesday, March 24.
In Fulton County, the early voting period takes place from March 2 to March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These are the following locations for early voting in Fulton County:
- Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Road in Atlanta)
- College Park Library (3647 Main Street in College Park)
- East Roswell Branch Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell)
- Fulton County Government Center (130 Peachtree Street in Atlanta)
- Louise Watley Library at SE Atlanta (1463 Pryor Road in Atlanta)
- NW Branch at Scotts Crossing Library (2489 Perry Boulevard in Atlanta)
- Sandy Springs Library (395 Mount Vernon in Sandy Springs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.