ATLANTA (CBS46) – Early voting begins Monday for the September 17 special election for two positions in local government.
The election is for County Commission District 6 and Atlanta School Board of Education District 2. Two additional early voting locations were approved late last week at a cost of roughly $25,000 each.
Voters can cast their early votes from August 26 through September 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Early voting will also be held from September 9 through September 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Votes can be cast at the following locations:
- C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center
- East Point Library
- Fairburn Library
- Fulton County Government Center
- South Fulton Service Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.