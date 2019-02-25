Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Voters in one Atlanta city council district can begin casting ballots to fill a vacant seat. A referendum on expanding MARTA into Gwinnett County is also on the table.
Eight people are running for Atlanta city council District 3, which encompasses the middle of the city.
The seat has been vacant since the death of Ivory Young Junior, who died in November at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.
Among the people hoping to fill his seat, his widow Shalise Young. Other candidates include men's fashion brand CEO Antonio Brown, current Atlanta school board member Byron Amos, and reformed convicted felon Ricky Brown.
Initially, Fulton County's head of elections announced there would be no early voting for this election, but he later clarified that early voting is on.
There's just one location, though. It's at the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta and it's only Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no weekends for the next three weeks.
This is also the early voting location for the city of Hapeville, which has a vacant Alderman seat.
Early voting also begins Monday in Gwinnett County. People there are deciding whether to extend MARTA into the county.
If approved, MARTA could take over operation of Gwinnett County Transit's routes by this summer. It would also mean a 1 percent sales tax would be levied, starting on July 1, 2019.
Election Day is March 19.
