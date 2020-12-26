Early voting underway in Georgia Senate runoff election

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, more than 1.3 million people have already early voted in person for the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Sunday is your last weekend day to early vote -- as early voting ends Wednesday.
Early voting for the January 5th Georgia Senate runoff election is underway – and voters are taking advantage.
“For public health, for education, for immigrants…for everything that’s at stake,” said one early voter, Stella Silva Garcia.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern spoke with several voters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an official early voting location for all registered voters of Fulton County for the January 5th Runoff Election.
“This is your one chance to tell your representatives what you’re looking for,” added another early voter, Adam Miller.
Georgia voters have a huge responsibility – and the world is watching.
“We’ve gotten these post cards from people in Texas, Colorado, and wherever, being like please go vote…a lot of people outside of Georgia are focused on this election, too,” Patrick Glynn, another early voter, added.
Georgians will decide how America is governed for the next four years with two Senate runoff races.
“Man, this is it, this is a very important election,” said Gerald Griggs, the First Vice President of Atlanta Chapter of the NAACP.
Republican incumbents senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running against Democratic candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.
“As board members, our job is to make sure that all of the citizens of Fulton County, all of the voters in Fulton County, have an equal and fair access to the polls,” said Aaron Johnson, with the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.
You can vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s website shows polling locations for counties all around the state.
“I always do early voting if I can, because I don’t want anything to happen on the last day,” Johnson said.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the Secretary of State’s Office said more than 720,000 absentee ballots have already been received.
If you are registered to vote in Fulton County, there’s the Fulton Votes app – where you can see wait times, early voting locations…etc.
For information on hours and locations in all Georgia counties click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.