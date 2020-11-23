Voters in Fulton County will again have the opportunity to cast their vote early at the State Farm Arena or Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the January 5 runoff election for the two U.S. Senate seats.
The sports complexes put together a partnership that would allow Fulton County voters to cast their vote early at State Farm Arena from December 14-19 or at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from December 22-30. The transition between each facility is set for December 21. No early voting will be held December 24 or 25.
“This partnership is a testament to the commitment of the leadership of our professional sports teams in Fulton County,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts. “More than 40,000 voters cast their ballots at State Farm Arena…now our residents have a chance to visit another world-class facility right here in our community.”
State Farm Arena held early voting for the general election this year. It was one of several large arenas around the country who opened their facilities to voting in hopes of increasing voter turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.