BEAUREGARD, Al. (CBS46)- The East Alabama Medical Center family is mourning the loss of an RN who was killed Sunday afternoon in Beauregard.
Fifty-seven-year-old Maggie Robinson, RN, passed away after her home was struck by a tornado. Robinson began working at the center at the age of 17 and would have celebrated 40 years of service this summer.
Chona Lane, a coworker of Maggie’s in PACU for several years, was heartbroken at hearing about Maggie.
“Everybody loved Maggie because she made it easy to love her, and like her. The Bible says the righteous will be remembered forever; I would like to say I believe that to be true about our Maggie. She had a heart of compassion and was so loving to us and to her patients."
