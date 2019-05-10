COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Dozens of residents in Marietta are trying to prove their plan for a new city will work, but county leadership still remains right now is not convinced.
District Two in East Cobb County has grown exponentially over the years, but some residents say services have not kept up with the growth. They want more police presence and overall better representation in the county government.
Rob Eble is one of the leaders on the East Cobb Cityhood committee. They are working to create a new city called "The City of East Cobb," just northeast of Smyrna and Marietta.
"If you look at the way the county has grown over the last 20 years, a big thing for me was representation," Eble said. "We currently have one part-time commissioner representing about 185,000 people and if a proposed city were to be proofed out and that it does work, we would look at having about one council member per 16,000 people," he added.
In 2018, the East Cobb Cityhood committee and Georgia State University completed a feasibility study to outline a comprehensive plan for forming a new city. The study projected that a new East Cobb city would spend about $45 million per year in operating costs, but would earn nearly $50 million in revenue each year.
"We're in the process of building a finance committee that's actually going to go line by line through this study and to really bring the study to life," Eble told CBS46. He said the group is aiming to create a municipality without increasing taxes, but Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce said he has not seen any numbers from the 12-person committee to signal that they are prepared to make cityhood happen.
"Someone asked them about the fire department and they had no answer to that," Boyce said, explaining a question and answer opportunity during the cityhood group and community meeting held Wednesday.
"That tells me they have not dug deeply enough into what it will require to provide services that they say they want their city to provide. Secondly, they have not sat down formally and proposed what they expect the county to do," Boyce added.
"We will definitely be impacted as a community group," said Patti Rice, the president of the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance. "The current new proposed borders for the new city would pretty much divide our stakeholder group in half. We find that exciting at the same time it might be disconcerting for some," she added.
The alliance said it is not taking a stance for or against the proposal but explained that many residents have questions about cost.
"People are still concerned about will their taxes go up. How do they plan to do this financially," Rice explained. 'I think the cityhood group is working on refining their message. They've done a feasibility study, and they want to move it on closer to a budget."
Boyce argues that no other city provides services at a lower millage rate than the county. He said the county has not had a discussion about transitioning responsibilities or services into a new city.
"Once I see what that budget is, then I can come back and say, 'okay, here’s the true cost of those services,' because we run a county here and we have vast experience on what the true cost of all the county services will be," Boyce said.
