If you stroll down Main Street in East Point, you may have noticed a brand new billboard highlighting the town.
In large, bold letters, the new highway billboard reads: "In just 100 days, America is back on track. Thank you President Biden!"
The billboard, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, seems to celebrate the more than 250 million people who have now received their full COVID-19 vaccinations and praise Joe Biden for heading the task.
Other vaccine news and the latest mask mandate information can be found here.
