In shootings and even robberies, East Point Police have found teens are often both suspects or victims at Camp Creek Marketplace. The first night of its new nine o'clock curfew aims to reduce the youth violence in the plaza.
As the sun went down Friday night, police showed up around the area. An Atlanta Police Officer was stationed outside the AMC theater where kids usually begin their night; while East Point Police was parked where the teens usually end their night, Camp Creek Marketplace.
One shopper, Xavier, remember how the scenario played out there just last weekend.
"It was crazy, I couldn't believe they shot three teens," Xavier said.
A shooting last weekend with three youths injured and taken to the hospital, weeks before a woman was shot at the AMC theater. For about three years now, police have dealt with 'smash and grab' car break-ins. Teens have been suspects and victims in it all.
"It's too much going on and we're losing our kids at a rapid rate," said Jackie Cooper.
The mom explained her family rule is when the street lights come on; the kids must be in. It's why she's in favor of the 9 p.m. curfew for all youths 17 and younger who visit the shopping center.
"This out here, it's either grave or the prison. Ain't no in-between."
Some East Point city leaders feared the worst too, so they passed the rule this week. Fewer kids out late, fewer opportunities for crime if you ask frequent shoppers like Sierra.
"I think it'll keep them safer-- in the house than in the streets being able to get into God knows what," Sierra said.
But the new rule does face opposition. Some neighbors argued kids do not need more interaction with police 'during the current social climate.' Others claimed the new rule will be confusing for travelers just visiting the area. Folks like Xavier say it at least meets the ongoing problem with a solution.
"They're still children at the end of the day," Xavier said. "They shouldn't be out all times of night."
If a teen is found in violation of the curfew, their parent would face penalties which include a warning on the first offense, then a $1000 fine, or even 60 days in jail. A larger police presence is expected to be at Camp Creek Marketplace Saturday night because police say Saturdays are usually the most popular for teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.