EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of East Point has declared a local state of emergency that includes avoiding public gatherings of more than 50 for the next 30 days.
"It is important that we implement this state of emergency to not only provide support for the health, welfare and safety of our residents, but to also support the operations of our local businesses which are the backbone of our community," Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham.
As part of the declaration:
- All East Point parks and playground facilities are closed to the public
- Bars, restaurants and other establishments are limited to in-person dining of no more than 50 people at a time
- Bars, restaurants and establishments may offer take-away food and delivery
- The City will not accept applications or issue permits for events that involve gathering of more than the CDC's recommended number of people
Related Articles:
Gwinnett County declares state of emergency
Smyrna pastor blasts Cobb County School District for not feeding its children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.