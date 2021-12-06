EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- East Point Police are searching for multiple suspects accused of robbing and killing a father at an ATM. The victim's family believe the fatal shots came after he recognized one of the gunmen.
"They made him get down on his knees at gun point. He told him to 'cough up them keys bro,'" widow Yessica Lopez cried. "He's like 'bro, don't do this to me, I know you.'"
Juan Lopez's final words were heard by a sibling who was on the phone with him as the robbery turned into a killing. The sibling was able to tell police and the rest of the relatives, including his widow, what happened.
Saturday, November 26th at the Wells Fargo ATM on East Point Street, the 29-year-old was shot at least five times.
"If you knew he had a family why'd you do that? You knew he was a good person too," said Lopez.
Police confirm the group of men took off in a gray or silver car around 6:30p. Although the Lopez family believes Juan recognized a suspect, they don't know who it could have been. They say it doesn't make sense because the young father was well known, well loved in the community of East Point.
"I know for a fact Juan didn't have any enemies." Lopez continued "A lot pf people used to say for this generation, he was a man that was very rare. That's the type of person he was."
He had just watched his baby boy turn one, his own birthday was also only weeks away. But now, there will be no celebrations. Instead, widow Yessica Lopez just wants answers and arrests.
"My worst thing is that he died alone. People were around and nobody helped him."
The family is asking witnesses to please come forward and talk with detectives at the East Point Police Department, 404-761-2177.
Donations for funeral expenses can be made here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.