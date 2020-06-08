(CBS46) – East Point is hosting two days of free COVID-19 viral testing Wednesday and Thursday.
No appointment necessary. Testing includes drive-thru and walk-up.
Testing will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Point Downtown Commons 2757 East Point Street, East Point, Ga.
Testing on Thursday will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 2670 Hogan Road, East Point, Ga.
Please bring proper identification including a driver’s license or state ID. Insurance is not required, but if you have an insurance or Medicare/Medicaid please bring a copy of your card.
Children must be at least 13-years-old, and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The testing is provided by MAJL Diagnostics Laboratories.
